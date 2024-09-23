Apple likely to unveil revamped Siri with AI in early 2025

Apple, the world’s leading phone manufacturer, had quite a busy past few weeks following the launch of its latest iPhone 16 series, featuring its iOS 18, earlier this month.

With the iPhone 16 series available in stores in many countries, Apple enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for the roll out of Apple Intelligence — the tech company’s suite of artificial intelligence features — which is expected to make its debut in October with iOS 18.1, India Today reported.

Despite Apple Intelligence being rolled out next month, the full suite of AI features will be gradually introduced over the course of 2025.

These AI powered features also include a revamped version of Siri, which promises to redefine the personal assistant experience.

However, the timeline for the rollout of the new version of Siri, which was announced by the iPhone maker during its Worldwide Developers’ Conference 2024 in June, remained unknown until recently.

Some of the new Siri features could potentially be integrated into iOS 18.3, which may be expected to arrive as early as January, India Today reported citing insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Additionally, he stated that new features will be rolled out with every iOS 18 update.

The iOS 18.1 will bring the first wave of Apple Intelligence in mid-October, including a light Siri refresh, Writing Tools, Photos Clean Up, and Notification Summaries.

Apple’s iOS 18.1 will be followed by iOS 18.2, which is expected to introduce Image Playground, Genmoji, as well as ChatGPT integration. This is expected to be followed by the 2025 launch of iOS 18.3, featuring the updated Siri.

The revamped Siri is expected to feature a glowing light around the screen edges when activated. It will also have enhanced functionality, including onscreen awareness to perform actions based on the content displayed on the screen.

Notably, Apple partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into Siri, boosting its generative AI capabilities and enabling it to handle more complex tasks and provide more sophisticated responses