Prince Harry mistaken for Prince William in awkward encounter

Prince Harry found himself in an amusing mix-up at a charity event supporting Santa Barbara’s first responders, hosted by actor Kevin Costner.

During the One805!Live concert on September 20, American singer Richard Marx was performing when he nearly missed the opportunity to greet Harry, who was waiting to congratulate him.

As Marx exited the stage, someone off-camera directed him with, “Richard, Prince Harry,” leading to a lighthearted exchange where the Duke of Sussex praised him with a cheerful “well done” during their handshake.

The moment, shared by Richard’s wife Daisy Fuentes on social media, took an amusing turn as she mistakenly tagged the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account in her post, highlighting the confusion surrounding the royal siblings.

It’s a reminder of just how easily royal identities can be mixed up, especially when the spotlight shines bright!

In addition to mingling with celebrity guests, Harry took the stage to present a heartfelt award at the charity event.

He honored Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney, who boasts an impressive 22 years of military service and over 10,000 flight hours.

Harry remarked, “As you’ve probably heard already, he rarely sees his family because he’s always here flying helicopters.”

During the presentation, he prompted Loren to share a standout experience from his career.

The pilot recounted a gripping search-and-rescue mission in Colorado, where his team faced significant challenges to save a group of skiers, one of whom had suffered a severe head injury.