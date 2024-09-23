Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new DG ISI: ISPR

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been named the new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

Lt Gen Asim Malik, currently serving as the Adjutant General at General Headquarters (GHQ), will take charge of his new role on September 30, as confirmed by the ISPR.

Who is Lt Gen Asim Malik?

Lt Gen Malik brings extensive experience to the position. He has previously led the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan, two of Pakistan’s key conflict zones. His career is decorated with notable achievements, including receiving the prestigious Sword of Honor during his military training.

In addition to his command roles, Lt Gen Malik has held prominent instructional positions. He served as the Chief Instructor at the National Defense University (NDU) and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, both critical institutions for military education in Pakistan.

Lt Gen Asim is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom, further adding to his well-rounded expertise in defense and strategy.