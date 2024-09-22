Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity suffers major blow in latest poll result

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity continues to decline in Britain, according to a recent Ipsos poll conducted between September 6 and 9.

The survey shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain among the least favored members of the royal family. Prince Harry garnered just 28 percent favorability, with 46 percent of respondents holding an unfavorable view of him. Notably, he received slightly more support from younger Britons, with 46 percent expressing hope for his return to the UK as a working royal.

Meghan Markle’s standing in the poll is even lower, with only 21 percent of participants viewing her positively, while 53 percent expressed negative opinions.

These unfavorable results come at a critical time for Prince Harry, as he prepares to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 30. The couple’s image will likely be closely scrutinized during this visit.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales tops the list as the most popular royal in Britain, enjoying a 66 percent favorability rating. Her husband, the Prince of Wales, follows closely behind with 65 percent, and Princess Anne completes the top three with a 62 percent approval rating.

The poll underscores the enduring popularity of these senior royals and their strong connection with the British public.