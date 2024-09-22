NATIONAL

PIMS halts free treatment for KP, Punjab patients over unpaid insurance claims

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad has suspended free treatment services for patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under the health facility card program due to the non-payment of insurance claims.

The suspension primarily affects patients seeking gynecological and general surgery treatments.

Hospital sources revealed that the decision followed the failure of State Life Insurance to settle outstanding claims amounting to Rs 140 million.

As a result, patients who relied on the health facility card for free treatments will face challenges in accessing medical care.

Only those in the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and those undergoing dialysis will continue to receive free treatment under the program.

This move is expected to disproportionately impact poor and lower-middle-class residents of the two provinces, who heavily depend on the health card for essential medical procedures. While emergency operations for patients from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue, new admissions under the health facility card have been halted until the payment issue is resolved.

Previous article
Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity suffers major blow in latest poll result
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

New UK-Pak partnerships to boost education, healthcare sectors

ISLAMABAD: UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Oliver Christian, has arrived in Islamabad for his first visit to Pakistan. This three-day visit...

King Charles delivers emotional message amid cancer treatment

Equinox brings equal day and night to Pakistan

APHC demands release of detained Kashmiri leaders, calls for un intervention

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.