Ad overload

As I settled in for an online programming language class recently, I was irritated by intrusive advertisements on YouTube. I was eager to focus on my lesson, but unrelated ads for various products cluttered my screen, disrupting the learning experience. Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for such advertising. Our online experiences are being invaded by these intrusive ads, undermining the purpose of online education and information. Forcing users to watch unwanted advertisements is not effective promotion. In fact, it is counterproductive, leading to rather increased annoyance. Can something be done in this regard?

MOHAMMED SALEEM

HUB