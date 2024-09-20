Opinion

Political figures vying for academic positions

This is with reference to the report regarding Imran’s chancellorship bid in a UK paper. I understand that the elections for the position of chancellor of Oxford University will be held in the last week of September. The voting is online and the electoral college consists of 250,000 eligible voters. Coming to the high values of Oxford University, does the man really qualify and deserve the position he is aspiring for? It seems that his candidature for the post of chancellor is more of a political gimmick to gain political mileage domestically.

KHALED

ISLAMABAD

