PM Shehbaz urges unity to counter culture of hatred, extremism and division

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized that division is the agenda of anti-state elements and the entire nations has to join hands against negative elements, urging for burying the culture of hatred, extremism and abuses in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony held here to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, PM Shehbaz expressed concern over the growing use of abusive language and rising societal divisions.

“We must live our lives in line with the teachings of the Prophet (SAWW), whose ethical treatment of even his enemies stands as a moral guide for us today,” said Sharif. He described the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) as a pivotal moment that changed the course of human history, calling it a “mercy for all of humanity.”

The premier reiterated that the Prophet’s (PBUH) moral values, particularly his care for orphans and the elderly, are enshrined in the Quran. Highlighting the ongoing struggle of Palestinians and the people of Occupied Kashmir, PM Shehbaz expressed hope for their eventual liberation. “The day will come when the people of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir will breathe in the air of freedom,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for unity in society highlighting the importance of protecting minority rights in line with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He called for an end to divisive and extremist behaviours, urging the nation to adopt ethical conduct inspired by the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He added that the true propagation of Islam comes through actions aligned with the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, calling on the nation to pledge to follow his example in eradicating negative attitudes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that in today’s turbulent era, mere reading about the life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) life is not enough rather “we must follow his teachings in letter and spirit”.

The solutions to the current era challenges was only in completely following the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) vision and principles, he said in his message on 12th Rabiul Awwal, 1446. The prime minister extended greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Pakistan, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) – the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He urged the nation to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing support for the vulnerable, prioritizing those struggling with poverty and hunger, and adopting a habit of helping others.

He emphasized that it was incumbent upon us all to follow the Prophet’s (PBUH) examples of helping and benefiting others, with special attention to those suffering from poverty, hunger, and hardships.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, we celebrate the blessed day when Allah Almighty bestowed divine guidance upon humanity through the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), illuminating our path until the Day of Judgment.”

The Prophet (PBUH) through his words and deeds presented a model that how the human beings could achieve prosperity and harmony by upholding the universal principles of love, tolerance, and justice, he added.

The Prophet (PBUH), he said, instilled in his followers the values of unity, love, and brotherhood, which “are the keys to overcoming our social and economic challenges.” “Let us commit on this occasion to set aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of our beloved,” the prime minister remarked.

PM Shehbaz urged the nation to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri people, who were suffering from brutal oppression.

He strongly condemned the worst atrocities inflicted upon innocent civilians in Gaza and Palestine, as well as the persistent human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Citing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) championed justice, freedom, and human rights, he said,” We must now stand in solidarity with the oppressed.” He prayed that Allah Almighty grant liberation and justice to the people of Palestine and Kashmir, alleviating their sufferings. “It is our responsibility to advocate for these oppressed nations at every world forum and persuade the global community to support their cause,” he added.

The prime minister called on the nation to commit on the blessed occasion to embrace Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, and strive to build a society that embodies equality, peace, and harmony. “May Allah Almighty make Pakistan a cradle of peace, progress, and prosperity, and guide us to tread on the path of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Amen,” he concluded.