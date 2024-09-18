King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites to attend CHOGM in October

Premier accepts invitation, calling CHOGM in Samoa to be a ‘significant moment’ in Commonwealth history

Reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to Commonwealth and values enshrined in Commonwealth Charter

ISLAMABAD: King Charles III of Great Britain telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formally invited him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October.

Accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that the CHOGM in Samoa would be a “significant moment” in the history of the Commonwealth, being the first summit to be chaired by the King since becoming Head of the Commonwealth, according to a PM Office press release.

“Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter,” the statement said.

He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.

According to the Commonwealth’s website, government heads meet every two years for the CHOGM, hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. The 2022 meeting was held in Rwanda, whereas this year, Samoa will host the event, which will run from October 21-26.

Noting the King’s longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, PM Shehbaz said he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, especially since Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The prime minister also inquired after the King’s health and conveyed his best wishes for The Princess of Wales, who had successfully completed her treatment.

Recalling the fond memories of the King’s last visit to Pakistan, when he was the Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Shehbaz hoped that the King and The Queen would visit Pakistan soon.

Last year in May, PM Shehbaz visited London to attend the coronation of King Charles III, as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.