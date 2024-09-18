JUI-F requests two-month extension for internal party elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has sought a two-month extension from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for completing its internal party elections.

During a hearing led by the Election Commission’s three-member bench, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, JUI-F’s lawyer explained that the internal elections are being conducted in phases. The delay, the lawyer said, has primarily impacted district-level elections, although the election schedule had already been submitted. The process for these elections commenced in July.

JUI-F’s counsel requested a 60-day extension to finalize the elections. However, the Chief Election Commissioner expressed concern, stating that 60 days appeared to be excessive, and added that constitutional reforms should not hinder the internal election timeline. The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized that no further extensions would be granted.

The hearing was adjourned, with a new date to be announced later.