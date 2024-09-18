Hafiz Naeem slams army chief, judicial term extensions as unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Chief, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, has voiced strong opposition to extending the service terms of the Army Chief and Supreme Court judges, calling the move unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Speaking at a press conference in Mansoorah, Hafiz Naeem criticized the ongoing constitutional amendments, stating that they undermine parliamentary authority and reduce legislators to mere rubber stamps. He accused the government of pressuring parliament members to push through these amendments.

Rehman also denounced the government’s manipulation of judicial appointments and took aim at past privatization policies introduced by the PPP. He argued that these policies led to the downfall of public institutions and fueled corruption.

He specifically questioned the legitimacy of privatizing public assets and expressed concern about exploitation by Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Hafiz Naeem warned that the privatization of schools and public services would harm the public and reaffirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami would oppose such measures. He demanded greater transparency and accountability in the management of public assets and legal matters concerning IPPs.