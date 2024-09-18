NATIONAL

Family of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani ambushed after rally, fir registered

By Staff Report

MIRPUR MATHELO: Unknown gunmen opened fire on the relatives of Shaheed journalist Nasrullah Gadani as they were returning from a protest in Mirpur Mathelo, where they had been demanding the arrest of those responsible for his murder.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, following a rally organized by Gadani’s family and supporters. Despite four months passing since his tragic killing, the local police have yet to apprehend any suspects.

The gunfire critically injured two individuals. In response, the police registered a case not only against the unknown attackers but also against several protestors.

An FIR was lodged against Yaqoob Gadani, Nasrullah Gadani’s brother, and 15 others. Sources indicate that an additional 25 individuals may also be implicated in the incident.

