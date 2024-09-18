LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has called upon the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to personally attend court proceedings on Monday, pertaining to a petition lodged by provincial minister and PML-N leader Azma Bukhari regarding a fake video circulating online.
Court grills FIA DG for mishandling of fake video case
