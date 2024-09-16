Window falls out of high rise apartment building in Karachi – WATCH

KARACHI – A shocking incident in one of Karachi’s most expensive residential apartment buildings, Emaar Pakistan, has put a question mark over the construction quality and maintenance of the property after a window in one of the apartments broke off with the frame it was fitted in and fell to the ground.

As per the resident of the apartment who posted a video of the incident on social media, the window and its frame ‘plummeted’ to the ground. The apartment faces the swimming pool of the property and the window luckily missed the children who were occupying the pool while also narrowly missing a cleaner.

“This is unacceptable! We pay astronomical maintenance fees for such shoddy construction. Rusting frames, muddy water, and sky-high electricity bills. My belongings are ruined, and the safety of residents is compromised”, the resident wrote in her post.

As per the resident, no one had cleaned the windows from the outside for months despite charging high maintenance fees.

As per the post, no one from the management of the building had come up to check on the residents of the apartment in over 48 hours.