Who Is Ryan Routh, man arrested for Donald Trump’s assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump narrowly avoided what authorities are calling an assassination attempt on Sunday in Florida, according to the FBI. The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was apprehended following a confrontation involving Secret Service agents near Trump’s golf course. Agents reportedly opened fire, and at the scene, law enforcement recovered a high-powered AK-47-style rifle equipped with a scope and a GoPro camera.

Routh allegedly bolted from the area, escaping in a black vehicle after the gunfire erupted. However, authorities managed to trace the car with the help of witness accounts, leading to his eventual arrest.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed the arrest, saying during a press conference, “We have a potential suspect in custody,” as quoted by AFP.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, North Carolina, has no military background but has shown an eagerness to engage in armed conflict, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to The New York Times, Routh had previously expressed his willingness to “fight and die” in Ukraine, using social media platforms to voice his intentions.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Routh made a post saying, “I am willing to fly to Krakow and go to the border of Ukraine to volunteer and fight and die.” His stance on civilian involvement in global conflicts was also evident in his messaging profiles, where he urged people to take action. On Signal, he wrote, “Civilians must change this war and prevent future wars,” while his WhatsApp bio read, “Each one of us must do our part daily, in the smallest steps, to help support human rights, freedom, and democracy.”

In a 2023 interview with The New York Times, Routh claimed he had traveled to Ukraine to assist in the war effort and recruit Afghan soldiers. His violent tendencies aren’t new; in 2002, he was arrested in Greensboro after barricading himself inside a building with an automatic weapon. The final outcome of that case remains unclear.

Trump’s Response

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung reassured the public, saying, “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity.” Trump himself later addressed the incident, telling supporters in a fundraising message, “Fear not! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!”

This incident follows a previous attempt on Trump’s life just weeks earlier, when a sniper fired at him during a rally in Pennsylvania. The bullet grazed Trump’s ear before the shooter was killed by authorities.