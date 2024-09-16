Meghan Markle shamed by Brooklyn Beckham as latter launches new brand

Meghan Markle’s attempt to establish herself as a lifestyle brand mogul has hit a major roadblock. Her brand, American Riviera Orchard, intended to launch her into the ranks of entrepreneurs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart, was rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The rejection cited the name’s geographical reference to Montecito, California, where Meghan resides, making it too descriptive for trademark approval.

This setback has forced Meghan’s attorney, Marjorie Whitter Norman, to seek alternatives. Experts note the difficulty of building a brand around geographically descriptive terms, further complicating Meghan’s efforts to step beyond her role as Duchess of Sussex.

In contrast, Brooklyn Beckham has quietly built his business, recently launching a food product line at Whole Foods. He has avoided the spotlight, focusing on personal investment and business operations. Brooklyn’s grounded approach, in contrast to Meghan’s high-profile branding efforts, has resonated with consumers.

Meghan’s previous ventures have also faced controversy. Her limited-edition jam launch was criticized after fans accused her of repackaging a local farmer’s product, sparking doubts about her involvement. Public backlash was swift, with a survey showing only 1% of respondents would buy her product, and social media labeled her as lacking authenticity.

Brooklyn’s modest, hands-on business model contrasts sharply with Meghan’s reliance on her celebrity status. While his approach has earned consumer trust, Meghan’s struggles reflect broader public perception issues, with critics accusing her of being disconnected from ordinary people, especially during high-profile appearances in expensive attire.

As her legal team works to address the trademark issue, Meghan’s challenges highlight a key lesson for celebrities entering the business world: fame alone isn’t enough. Success demands authenticity, direct involvement, and a clear identity, which Meghan’s ventures have yet to demonstrate. Her journey serves as a cautionary tale for public figures hoping to turn celebrity into business success.