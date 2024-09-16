Punjab CM launches free heart surgery program for children

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Maryam Masihai Programme’ during her visit to Children Hospital Lahore on Monday, where she also distributed “Child Surgery Cards” to children suffering from heart ailments.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz explained that the card will allow children with heart conditions to receive free treatment. If space is unavailable in government hospitals, patients will be referred to private hospitals where they can access care at no cost.

The initiative will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, the scheme will be available in six government hospitals and selected private hospitals across the province. Children will receive free heart surgeries at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Children Hospital Lahore, Children Hospital Multan, and Rawalpindi Cardiology Institute.

The second phase will expand the program to hospitals in Wazirabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha.

A dedicated dashboard has been set up to monitor the progress of the Children Heart Surgery Program. During her visit, the chief minister noted that, as a mother, she understands the grief of parents who have lost children due to a lack of available treatment. She emphasized the program’s aim to ease the suffering of families.

Maryam Nawaz shared that approximately 5,000 children die every year due to the unavailability of such facilities, and this program is the first of its kind in Pakistan, benefiting children from KPK, Sindh, and Balochistan as well.

During her visit, the chief minister inspected the dashboard monitoring system and visited the cardiac ward, DHU, and other units of the hospital. She interacted with the children, distributed sweets, and prayed for their good health, while also speaking with their parents about the care being provided.

She expressed her commitment to expanding the availability of specialized medical care and strengthening surgical teams to ensure access to quality healthcare for all.