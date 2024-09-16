Bilawal makes last ditch effort to woo Maulana Fazl’s support for constitutional package

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, accompanied by a delegation, arrived at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a second meeting within hours on Monday.

The meeting is part of ongoing discussions over proposed constitutional amendments.

Bilawal was warmly received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The PPP delegation included prominent leaders such as Syed Khurshid Shah, Engineer Naveed Qamar, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

On the JUI-F side, Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Mir Usman Badini, and Maulana Misbahuddin were present.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal had a significant meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, where the two leaders discussed the political situation and the PPP chairman briefed the premier on his discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the constitutional amendments.

The government is preparing to present the much-anticipated constitutional amendments in the next National Assembly session.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed that a detailed briefing had been given during a three-hour committee meeting earlier in the day.

Senator Siddiqui mentioned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not fundamentally oppose the amendments but had requested more time and assurances regarding the vote count. “There is no issue with the number game, as the required votes are already in place,” Irfan Siddiqui stated.

He further clarified that both houses of parliament are expected to adjourn indefinitely later today, with the new session introducing the constitutional amendments once consensus is reached within the committee.

The proposed amendments have created a political standoff between the ruling coalition led by PML-N and JUI-F, with the latter seeking more clarity before moving forward.

The delay in presenting the amendments reflects the government’s efforts to ensure political leaders’ agreement before advancing the legislative process. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance, while cooperative, underscores the importance of a unified approach to passing the amendments.

In the midst of this, the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also been under scrutiny, with Senator Siddiqui highlighting that PTI members lack the authority to offer guarantees on the issue. This reflects the internal challenges the party is currently facing.

As the ruling coalition continues its consultations, both the PPP and JUI-F play crucial roles in shaping the future of the constitutional amendments, which are expected to bring significant changes to the political landscape.