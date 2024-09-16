Rawalpindi reports 30 new dengue cases, total reaches 368

RAWALPINDI: A total of 30 new dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours, raising the city’s total number of dengue patients to 368, according to the District Health Authority.
The latest report highlights that Pothohar Town and Municipal Corporation areas recorded the highest number of cases, with 11 positive cases each. Chak Jalal Din remains one of the most affected areas in the city.
Health authorities have implemented various measures in the worst-hit areas, including awareness campaigns and anti-dengue spraying. The Chief Minister’s Mobile Health Unit also visited Chak Jalal Din, conducting pathological tests such as CBC, LFTs, and RFTs for local residents. The health unit examined 216 patients during its stay.
The report also indicates that 65% of the dengue cases in Rawalpindi district involve male patients, creating a 2:1 male-to-female ratio.
Since January 2024, financial penalties totaling Rs. 13 million have been imposed, along with numerous FIRs and challans against violators of dengue SOPs.
A comparative analysis shows that punitive actions taken this year are four times higher than in 2023, while the average number of confirmed dengue cases has significantly decreased compared to the previous year.
