PM hosts parliamentarians at dinner to drum up support for constitutional amends

The prime minister said the incumbent government had steered the country away from the risk of default and towards stability.

“Political stability is crucial for ensuring economic stability and advancing the country on the path of development,” he added.

He pointed out that the anti-state elements made every effort to push the country towards default.

He said there were attempts to drag constitutional institutions and non-political figures into politics and make them a party.

“The Charter of Democracy was signed under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that permanently blocked the path for unconstitutional actions,” the prime minister said.

He added that politics will continue, but the continuity of policies was crucial to save the country.

He highlighted that the country was making significant progress before 2018 under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, however a well-planned conspiracy was executed to remove him from the political landscape.

“This conspiracy proved to be very expensive for Pakistan and its people as within the next three years, an incompetent government brought the country to the verge of default,” he added.

The prime minister said “when Allah Almighty entrusted us with the responsibility of pulling Pakistan out of economic quagmire, all political parties sacrificed their politics to save the country”.

During the dinner, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar briefed coalition partners on proposed constitutional amendments that would establish a constitutional court within the Supreme Court. “The amendment is necessary to create a separate court for matters of public interest,” Dar explained.

He expressed his satisfaction that today the country’s economy was stabilizing again due to the prudent policies of the government. He said inflation was gradually decreasing and the policy rates cut will boost business activities in the country, create new employment opportunities, and increase exports.

He said the increase in remittances reflected the trust of overseas Pakistanis in the government. However he said much more remained to be done for the country’s development.

“Let us make a pledge today that we all will work tirelessly for the nation’s progress,” the prime minister said.

“I have complete faith that the sacrifices we all, including myself, are making for Pakistan’s economic security will not go in vain,” he added.

The dinner was attended by the federal ministers and members of parliament from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan Awami Party, National Party and PML-Zia.