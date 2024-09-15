NATIONAL

Barrister Gohar says govt move for constitutional amendments violates rules

By Staff Report
  • Expresses frustration with govt’s tendency to pass legislation ‘under the cover of darkness’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan On Saturday blasted the government for potentially introducing a constitutional amendment bill, saying that any such action without due procedure was against parliamentary rules.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar expressed frustration with the government’s tendency to pass legislation “under the cover of darkness.”

“We have always said that if you want to legislate, follow the procedure as the Constitution clearly outlines the legislative process, and we must adhere to the law and the Rules of Business,” he emphasized.

The PTI chairman highlighted that private member bills first go to a committee, requiring permission a month prior, before being placed on the agenda. “Government bills are handled by the ministry, then passed through the cabinet with the prime minister’s signature. Rules of Business 16 and 27 require the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs to advance these bills,” he explained.

He further criticised the current government’s approach: “There has been no cabinet meeting, no approval. If the bill is introduced without these steps, it will be a clear violation of the rules.”

Zartaj Gul, a PTI leader, also condemned the government’s actions, referring to the abduction of the wife, daughter, and aunt of Faisalabad MNA Saadullah Baloch. “They were told to present themselves before unknown entities. Imagine, present themselves to whom?” she questioned.

She also raised concerns over the disappearance of another PTI member, Aurangzeb Kachhi, stating, “For three days, we’ve had no news of him. The PML-N’s unconstitutional actions will not only harm Pakistan but also damage parliament.”

Staff Report
