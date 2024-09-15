Saif defends Gandapur’s Afghan talks amid federal criticism

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser Barrister Saif defended Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s decision to engage in direct talks with Afghan diplomats, dismissing criticism from federal ministers as baseless.

He emphasized that the provincial government’s move aims to strengthen social, trade, and security ties with Afghanistan for regional peace and mutual benefit.

During a press statement, Barrister Saif responded to criticism over a recent meeting between CM Gandapur and Afghanistan’s Consul General, calling out “fake ministers” for their lack of understanding of constitutional provisions.

Saif pointed to the 18th Amendment, which grants provincial leaders the authority to engage in foreign diplomacy, particularly on matters impacting their region. He argued that the KP government’s proactive steps were in line with this constitutional right, noting that leaders like Shehbaz Sharif had previously undertaken similar foreign visits and trade negotiations.

Saif further stated that the talks with Afghan diplomats were centered on promoting trade and maintaining stability in the border regions.

He stressed that Chief Minister Gandapur’s efforts were focused on benefiting the province, particularly in addressing the security challenges posed by terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which he said is often neglected by federal authorities.

The adviser also questioned the criticism’s legitimacy, pointing out that past leaders like Maryam Nawaz had engaged in foreign activities without facing such backlash. He reaffirmed that CM Gandapur would continue to engage with foreign diplomats, including Afghan officials, to advance regional cooperation and peace.

This statement comes amid criticism from federal ministers, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who lambasted Gandapur’s plan to engage directly with Afghanistan, bypassing traditional diplomatic channels.

However, Saif defended Gandapur’s initiative, with support from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, being the hardest-hit province by terrorism, deserves a direct role in negotiations with Afghanistan.