Pakistan decries US sanctions as ‘biased, politically motivated’

FO spokesperson says such double standards undermine credibility of global nonproliferation regimes, endanger international peace and security,

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said that it considered the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on commercial entities over alleged connections to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program as biased and politically motivated.

In response to media inquiries about the US decision to impose sanctions on commercial entities over alleged connections to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Saturday said that similar listings of commercial entities in past were based on mere suspicion, involved items not listed by any export control regime, and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions.

While claiming strict adherence to nonproliferation norms, it is widely known that some countries have conveniently waived licensing requirements for advanced military technologies to their favoured states.

Such double standards and discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes, increase military asymmetries, and endanger international peace and security, said the spokesperson.

Earlier, the US State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several companies it said have been involved in supplying Pakistan’s ballistic missile program

Washington similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

The sanctions also targeted China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Co, alongside Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national, for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, said: “China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council.” China will “firmly protect” Chinese companies’ and individuals’ rights and interests, Liu said.