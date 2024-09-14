NATIONAL

Punjab CM seeks comprehensive plan to advance pink salt export

  • Says we will not let the country’s precious reserves be sold at a low price, terming pink salt a treasure for Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for advancing the export of pink salt.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was presiding over a meeting held to review proposals to get revenue from pink salt. On the occasion, proposals for the use of modern technology for the acquisition of minerals in Punjab were also considered in the meeting.

The chief minister ordered measures to ban the export of raw pink salt. She also directed to ensure the safety of mining workers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said: “we will not let the country’s precious reserves be sold at a low price and for Pakistan, pink salt is like treasure”.

She highlighted the significance of pink salt as a treasure for Pakistan.

She stressed the need for the safety of mining workers and to consider the use of modern technology for mineral extraction in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed proposals for generating revenue from pink salt and considered plans to establish a value-added industry for the mineral.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar participated in the meeting.

CM Aggrieved Over Death of Policemen in Gujarat

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister expressed a deep sense of grief over the death of 02 on-duty policemen after being hit by a bus in Gujarat. She offered condolences and expresses her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to investigate the incident and take strict action against the responsible.

