Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Victim’s mother expects CM to be more forthright

Amid ongoing protests against the West Bengal government, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front has sent a four-page letter seeking intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in the case of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The letter, also addressed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calls for justice for the victim.

In the letter, the Junior Doctors’ Front stated, “We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague, the victim of this heinous crime, receives justice. We, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health Department, seek to carry out our duties without fear or apprehension.”

For the past four days, junior doctors have been protesting outside the state health ministry, Swasthya Bhavan, demanding the resignation of state Health Minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal. These protests have continued despite a Supreme Court order directing all doctors to return to work to avoid any adverse consequences. Negotiations between the protesting doctors and the government have stalled after the government’s refusal to broadcast the discussions live.

Latest Developments:

– A local court has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) request to conduct a narco test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy. The CBI recently questioned him again and has conducted a polygraph test, believing him to be the lone suspect in the case.

– Protests have also been organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left parties in West Bengal, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over the handling of the case. The victim’s parents have accused the chief minister of offering them a bribe to suppress the truth about their daughter’s death.

– In response, Mamata Banerjee has firmly denied these allegations, dismissing them as part of a conspiracy against her. She reiterated her commitment to ensuring justice for the victim.

– Over a month has passed since the horrific incident at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, yet the case remains a source of deep public outrage and political unrest.