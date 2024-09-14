TV personality Ayesha Jahanzeb wins legal battle for divorce from husband Haris

A Lahore family court has officially granted a divorce to well-known TV anchor Ayesha Jahanzeb, following her request to end her marriage to Haris Ali.

During the court proceedings, Ayesha expressed her desire to no longer continue her marriage, stating she wished to live separately from her husband. The court acknowledged her request and issued the divorce decree. In addition, the court ruled that both parents would share custody of their children.

Ayesha revealed that, despite discussions with elders from Haris’ family regarding the domestic abuse she had endured, no agreement could be reached, ultimately leading her to pursue divorce.

Previously, Ayesha had chosen not to take legal action against her husband, despite experiencing domestic abuse. She also denied rumors of a potential reconciliation, emphasizing her refusal to involve her children in the legal proceedings. Her decision to seek divorce and request custody of her children came after she decided to break her silence on the matter.

Ayesha dismissed rumors of reconciliation during the court hearing, expressing concern for her fans’ reaction. She told the district court judge that her experiences amounted to torture and should not happen to any woman. Ayesha pointed out that there were witnesses present during discussions about an agreement. Haris Ali, who had been detained by police under charges of assault and criminal intimidation, was later released on bail.

The incident that led to Haris’ arrest occurred on July 10, when he was accused of physically abusing Ayesha. In her complaint, Ayesha reported that her husband had physically assaulted her three times over the past year, leaving her with significant injuries, which prompted her to take legal action.

According to the FIR, Ayesha described enduring years of abuse since their marriage in 2015, tolerating it in an effort to preserve the relationship. However, the abuse persisted, even in front of their young daughters, with recent incidents involving serious physical violence. The FIR led to Haris’ swift arrest and a two-day remand, as the judicial process unfolded.