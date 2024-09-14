Kate Middleton and King Charles ‘not doing very well’: Sources

The world heaved a sigh of relief earlier this week when Kensington Palace released a video of Princess Catherine, Prince William and their children, saying the princess had finished chemotherapy and would return to (limited) public duties.

In the video the princess narrated, she said:

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved…Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes… I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

However, sources who speak with the Palace regularly say, both Catherine and Charles are, despite the bucolic picture painted in the video, not doing very well at all.

“(Kate) is not in remission and not cancer-free,” my insider said. “She’s not in good shape at all… it’s going to be a tough road ahead for both her and Charles. I had thought Charles was more treatable but both of them are not well.”