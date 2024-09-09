Kate Middleton issues emotional cancer update in touching video message

Kate Middleton has revealed she is no longer undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales revealed the news in a heartfelt announcement video released today (September 9). She discussed her experience over the last nine months, after it was revealed she had been suffering with cancer.

In the candid video, Kate explained that "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family".

The clip laid bare the close relationships between the Wales family. It shows them going for a stroll and having a picnic as they spent the summer in their Norfolk retreat, Amner Hall.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes”, the Princess of Wales says.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

In the footage, Kate reflected on the challenges and how her life turned upside down, saying:

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we’ve had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you”.

She explained that the battle had made both her and her husband William grateful for “the simple yet important things in life”. She stressed that she had been able to make the most of the challenging period by spending time with loved ones.

Discussing her next steps, Kate added: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

She is looking forward to getting back to work and plans to undertake a handful of public engagements.

The Princess also expressed her gratitude to fans for their love and support throughout the difficult time, adding: "William and I are so grateful for the support we've received and have drawn great strength from those who are helping us at this time."

In her full statement, Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.