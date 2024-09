The Sindh government has declared Tuesday, September 17 a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH) (12th Rabi ul Awal).

In a notification dated 12th September, 2024 a holiday has been announced for ‘all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under administrative control of the Government of Sindh, barring essential services.