King Charles in trouble after shocking revelation

King Charles III Faces Criticism Over £2,000 Bearskin Caps Worn by Guards

The iconic Guards of King Charles III, known for their striking red uniforms and tall black bearskin caps, are at the center of controversy due to the rising cost of their attire, adding to taxpayer concerns. These caps, traditionally made from the fur of black bears, have now reached a staggering price of over £2,000 each.

Recent figures, released in response to a Freedom of Information request from animal welfare campaigners, revealed that the cost of these caps has surged by 30% in just one year. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has long opposed the use of real fur, citing both ethical and financial issues. According to the group, approximately £1 million has been spent on bearskin caps in recent years.

PETA’s Elisa Allen urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to “stop wasting taxpayer pounds on caps made from slaughtered wildlife” and switch to faux fur alternatives. The MoD, however, stated that while they are open to exploring faux fur options, these alternatives must meet strict “safety and durability” standards. So far, no faux fur has passed all the necessary criteria.

The sharp rise in cost, according to the MoD, is due to changes in “contractual arrangements” for sourcing the caps, which are made from bears hunted in Canada. In 2022, each bearskin cap cost £1,560, a figure that has now increased to £2,040 in 2023.

Despite the controversy, the MoD remains committed to finding a suitable alternative, though the transition appears far from straightforward.