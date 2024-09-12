World

Prince William steps up for King Charles hours after monarch opened up on ‘doctor’s orders’ stopping his plan

By Web Desk

Prince William has stepped up for King Charles just hours after the monarch opened up on “doctor’s orders” preventing him from undertaking some royal engagements.

The Prince of Wales has attended the Sovereign’s Parade today on behalf of the King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell.

In total 48 Royal Air Force Cadets will be passing out at the parade, alongside 4 International Officer Cadets from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

The cadets have undergone up to 24 weeks of intensive training, which prepares them with the skills and knowledge required to set the foundations for a successful career in the RAF.

The Prince of Wales received a Royal Salute and watched a fly past over the College.

During the parade, William will be invited to inspect the front rank of the Guard and present four awards, before delivering a short speech to congratulate the graduates.

Following the parade, the royal will join the graduating officers, their friends and families in the College Dining Room to hear about their experiences of the training programme and their hopes for their future careers.

It comes as King Charles provided a rare health update during a meeting with New Zealand’s women’s rugby union team at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

The monarch revealed that he will not be able to visit New Zealand during his upcoming tour in October due to “doctor’s orders”.

The candid remark came as the King continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

During his meeting with the Black Ferns, King Charles expressed his regret, saying: “I am extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor’s orders.

