SC closes contempt proceedings against tv channels, senator Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday withdrew its show-cause notices served to TV channels, accepting their unconditional apology, and also disposed of a contempt case against Senator Faisal Vawda.

A four-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, presided over the contempt of court case involving Faisal Vawda and various TV channels. Justices Irfan Saadat Khan, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan were also part of the bench.

During the proceedings, the TV channels presented an unconditional apology, committing to broadcast it and to enhance their self-accountability mechanisms. The lawyer representing the TV channels, Faisal Siddiqui, stated that the offensive remarks should not have been repeatedly aired.

Chief Justice Isa emphasized the court’s reluctance to imprison anyone, highlighting the need for a sense of responsibility among all parties. He noted that the apologies from Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal were not adequately covered in the media.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman remarked that an unconditional apology might mitigate the severity of contempt but does not absolve it entirely. He noted that the court focuses on intent in cases of contempt.

Previously, the top court had issued contempt notices to Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal for their anti-judiciary remarks, and to the TV channels for broadcasting these statements. The apologies from the two politicians had already been accepted by the court.