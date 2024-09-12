Chinese mid-autumn festival celebrations begin in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Culture Office of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, launched a series of online activities to celebrate the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival: ‘A Moon Moment to Remember’ in Pakistan and for people around the world.

Mid-Autumn Festival, Zhongqiu Jie in Chinese language, is also called the Mooncake Festival or the Moon Festival. As the second most important festival in China after Chinese New Year, Mid-Autumn is an official public holiday.

This year, the festival falls on September 17th. People living in Mainland China will enjoy 1-day public holiday. In China, Mid-Autumn Festival is a reunion time for families, a little like Thanksgiving. Chinese people celebrate it by gathering for dinners, worshiping the moon, lighting paper lanterns, eating moon cakes, etc.

It is also celebrated by many other countries, such as America (mainly in the Asian American community), Singapore, and Malaysia. The date is the same as in China, but there is no public holiday.

The “Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry” video series and other colorful events are part of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Pakistan, which is being organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

Mid-autumn is one of the most celebrated holidays in China – a time for families to get together under the full moon and light up lanterns to symbolically illuminate the path to success for the rest of the year. Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the fifth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, when the moon is at its fullest. The festival this year begins on 17th September.

In Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn festival celebration always symbolizes reunion. Having great feast in round-shape tables and admiring the full moon are the hallmark traditions of this festival because a round shape symbolizes completeness and reunion.

Activities such as theme videos, performances, and other content showcasing Chinese Nation’s celebration for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival will be displayed and published on Cultural Counsellor and Director China Cultural Centre in Pakistan Mr Zhang Heqing’s twitter, Cultural Center’s Official WeChat Channel, as well as Official Facebook Page of China Cultural Centre in Pakistan.