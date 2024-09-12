‘I know how to fight…’: Karan Aujla reacts after shoe attack at London concert

Indian-Canadian singer-rapper Karan Aujla stopped the show midway after a shoe was thrown at him, during the London concert.

Rapper Karan Aujla, who is currently on his UK tour, and was performing at the O2 arena in London over the weekend, paused his performance after a concertgoer hurled his shoe at him.

As seen in the several visuals, going viral from the show, someone from the crowd tossed a shoe at Aujla, which hit him, as he sang and danced on stage. After a brief pause, the ‘Tauba Tauba’ hitmaker reacted to the attack and said, “Hold on! Who was that, I f*cking telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now.”

“I know how to fight. Don’t be throwing your shoes in shame,” he added, before talking directly to the person. “Was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don’t want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful,” he told the attacker.

The miscreant was soon escorted out of the venue by the security personnel.

The singer then told the crowd, “I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk…”

On the work front, Aujla is best known for his hit tracks like ‘Softly’, ‘White Brown Black’, and very recently ‘Tauba Tauba’, from Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bad Newz’.