Former PMs and Dental Health behind bars

Earlier this year, Imran Khan, the incarcerated former prime minister, was reported to be suffering from dental problems behind the bars. It reminded me of another former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who could not even eat soft food due to his weak gums during his last days in prison.

Similarly, Benazir Bhutto, yet another former prime minister, also struggled with dental issues during her detention in Sukkur jail in the late 1970s.

One night, my late husband, Tasneem Ahmad Siddiqui, who at the time was the deputy commissioner posted in Sukkur, received a call from the jail authorities to the effect that Ms Bhutto had a severe toothache because of which she was unable to sleep.

Tasneem, who was an empath to the core, arranged a doctor to visit her right away. The next morning, Ms Bhutto sent him a message expressing her deep gratitude for helping her when she needed it badly.

KISHWAR SULTANA

KARACHI