We are the Kapoors of Pakistan, says Momal Sheikh

Actor Momal Sheikh, daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh, believes her family is like the famous Kapoor family of Bollywood.

In a new interview with fellow actor Ushna Shah, Momal Sheikh agreed with the idea that like Kapoors of Bollywood, their family is Sheikhs of Lollywood.

“Yes, if you include Behroze and Saleem uncles’ families, we are the Kapoors of Pakistan,” she said.

When asked to explain her family tree, the ‘Damsa’ actor shared, “We are the Sheikhs, and Behroze uncle is Sabzwari. He is my phuppa (uncle) as he is married to Safeena phuppo (aunt), who is the sister of my father. Salim chacha (uncle) and baba (my father) are brothers of course, and like Kapoors, we are the Sheikh family of Lollywood.”

It is pertinent to note here that Momal Sheikh is the elder daughter of seasoned actor Javed Sheikh, from his first wife to Zinat Mangi. She also has a brother Shahzad Sheikh, who is also an actor, whereas, actor Saleem Sheikh, is their paternal uncle.

Behroze Sabzwari is married to Javed and Saleem Sheikh’s only sister Safeena. The couple’s only child, Shahroz Sabzwari is also an actor, who was previously married to fellow actor Syra Yousuf. He tied the knot for the second time, with supermodel Sadaf Kanwal, in 2020.