Indian Air Force officer accuses Wing Commander at J&K station of rape

A woman Flying Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has alleged rape, mental harassment, and continuous stalking by a Wing Commander of an Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir. The IAF has ordered an internal inquiry into the case, sources told India Today TV.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR on the complaint filed by the woman officer against the Wing Commander.
A case has been lodged against the Wing Commander at Budgam Police Station under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to aggravated rape committed by persons in positions of authority.
According to the complainant, the incident occurred on the night of December 31, 2023, during a New Year’s party held at the Officers’ mess after the officer allegedly sexually assaulted her in his room.
In a statement, the IAF said the Budgam Police Station approached the concerned Air Force station for the investigation. The IAF is cooperating in the investigation.
In a similar incident in 2021, an IAF woman pilot moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, alleging that she was sexually harassed by her Flight Commander.