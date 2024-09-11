Prince William breaks silence over Kate Middleton’s latest cancer update

The Prince of Wales has expressed relief at the completion of Catherine, the Princess of Wales’ chemotherapy treatment, calling it “good news” but cautioning that “there is still a long way to go.”

His remarks came during his first public appearance since Catherine shared a personal update about her cancer journey. On Tuesday, Prince William visited Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, the day after Catherine announced she had finished her chemotherapy and was now concentrating on remaining cancer-free.

During his solo visit, which aimed to celebrate Welsh sport and culture, Prince William started his day at Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where students who participated in this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod were present.

When asked about Catherine’s progress, the prince reiterated the positive development but emphasized the ongoing recovery ahead.

Outside the school, well-wishers gathered to offer their support for the princess, with some handing Prince William cards conveying their thoughts and prayers. He thanked everyone for their kind messages and acknowledged their support.