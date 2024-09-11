World

Prince William breaks silence over Kate Middleton’s latest cancer update

By Web Desk

The Prince of Wales has expressed relief at the completion of Catherine, the Princess of Wales’ chemotherapy treatment, calling it “good news” but cautioning that “there is still a long way to go.”

His remarks came during his first public appearance since Catherine shared a personal update about her cancer journey. On Tuesday, Prince William visited Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, the day after Catherine announced she had finished her chemotherapy and was now concentrating on remaining cancer-free.

During his solo visit, which aimed to celebrate Welsh sport and culture, Prince William started his day at Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where students who participated in this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod were present.

When asked about Catherine’s progress, the prince reiterated the positive development but emphasized the ongoing recovery ahead.

Outside the school, well-wishers gathered to offer their support for the princess, with some handing Prince William cards conveying their thoughts and prayers. He thanked everyone for their kind messages and acknowledged their support.

Previous article
Barrister Gohar makes fiery speech in NA following release from police custody | Watch
Next article
Prince Harry fades into background despite William battling threats to Kate
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Two Delta planes collide while taxiing in Atlanta, tail section from...

Two Delta Air Lines planes collided while taxiing for takeoff at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning. A Delta Airbus A350 made contact...

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building

Israel admits it killed an American activist ‘by mistake’, US condemns its ally

Kamala Harris puts Donald Trump on defensive in fiery debate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.