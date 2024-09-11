Prince Harry fades into background despite William battling threats to Kate

Prince Harry has faced sharp criticism from Piers Morgan, who accused him of abandoning his royal responsibilities in favor of a glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. Morgan labeled him as a “spoiled brat renegade,” suggesting that Harry traded his duty for personal gain, embracing a life filled with self-indulgence.

This criticism was sparked by the release of a promotional series about an elite sport, one that Morgan emphasized is “only accessible to millionaires.” The timing of this promotion was particularly criticized, as it coincided with Prince William facing the distress of supporting his wife, Kate Middleton, through a serious illness while caring for their young family.

Morgan voiced these opinions in his column, where he compared the brothers’ vastly different lives. He remarked, “I can only imagine the enraged outcry from Montecito, California, when the Sussexes realized their latest money-making endeavor was once again overshadowed by their rivals at Kensington Palace.”

Regardless of whether “Meghan and Harry rushed their promotion to undermine William and Kate’s major announcement, or simply tried to cash in on the immense attention it generated, it landed like an unwanted blot on the scene,” Morgan concluded.