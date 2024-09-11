World

Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Victim’s parents claim Mamata Banerjee lied about offering bribes

By Agencies

Kolkata: The parents of the victim in the RG Kar case have claimed that chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered them bribes after their daughter’s death and has lied about it in the media recently.

“The Chief Minister told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in our daughter’s memory.

I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice,” the victim’s mother told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has come out in support of the Supreme Court order asking junior doctors on strike to resume work by 5 pm today.

The TMC posted on X, “We express our gratitude to Supreme Court for stepping in & directing doctors, who have been abstaining from their duties over the R G Kar tragedy, to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow.”

They added, “The ultimate duty of a doctor is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised. We humbly urge them to abide by their sacred oath to care for those in need.”

Previous article
Indian Air Force officer accuses Wing Commander at J&K station of rape
Next article
Buckingham Palace shares great news following Kate Middleton’s announcement
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Indian Air Force officer accuses Wing Commander at J&K station of...

A woman Flying Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has alleged rape, mental harassment, and continuous stalking by a Wing Commander of an...

We are the Kapoors of Pakistan, says Momal Sheikh

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission makes history; leaves some Americans stunned

Prince William’s plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.