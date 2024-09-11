Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Victim’s parents claim Mamata Banerjee lied about offering bribes

Kolkata : The parents of the victim in the RG Kar case have claimed that chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered them bribes after their daughter’s death and has lied about it in the media recently.

“The Chief Minister told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in our daughter’s memory.

I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice,” the victim’s mother told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has come out in support of the Supreme Court order asking junior doctors on strike to resume work by 5 pm today.