Buckingham Palace shares great news following Kate Middleton’s announcement

By Agencies

Buckingham Palace has shared delightful news about the key royal couple a day after Kate Middleton confirmed that she had completed her chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton took to social media and shared a sweet video message where she announces that she has finally completed chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales says, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” Kate Middleton added.

Following Kate Middleton’s announcement, the palace shared photo of Prince Edward and Sophie saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had a wonderful afternoon yesterday, meeting guests at a Garden Party, which took place at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.”

 

The guests were invited in recognition of their work to make a positive impact in the local community.

