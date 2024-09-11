Gandapur refuses to apologise over Islamabad rally speech

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday defended his absence after a speech at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad, stating that he was not forcibly detained but had to attend a meeting with government officials.

He also remained firm on his remarks made during the rally, refusing to apologise.

Addressing concerns raised by members of his parliamentary party during a meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday, Gandapur explained, “I had an official meeting with authorities, so I had to stay overnight. There was no force involved.”

Parliamentary members had expressed worry over his prolonged absence. Gandapur clarified, “Due to jammers, I could not stay in contact, which led to concern among my family and colleagues.”

Regarding his controversial remarks at the Sangjani rally, the chief minister said, “I stand by my words. I will neither retract nor apologise.” He further added, “PTI founder Imran Khan has endorsed my stance. Anyone opposing it can do so.”

His firm tone garnered support from the parliamentary members, who backed his stance and agreed to adopt a hardline approach in future rallies. The members also decided that five to seven members would deliver strong speeches during the assembly sessions to express their emotions.

The closed-door meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar also outlined a future strategy, with plans for more rallies across the country.