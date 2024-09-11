Barrister Gohar released as NA speaker takes notice of Parliament raids, MNAs arrests

This time CCTV footage will be made public, PTI chief says, calling Sept 9 ‘a black day’

Ali Muhammad Khan describes Sept 9 as May 9 for Pakistan’s democracy

Kh Asif criticizes actions and rhetoric of PTI, questioning party’s democratic credentials

Rana Tanveer urges opposition to sit together for strengthening parliament, democracy

ISLAMABAD: A day after his arrest in an overnight crackdown alongside other PTI lawmakers for ‘violating’ Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, the police on Tuesday released party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq took notice of the arrests of the party’s leaders from the parliament house.

Taking notice of the arrests, the NA speaker ordered Islamabad Inspector General (IG) to immediately release PTI lawmakers arrested outside lower house of parliament, sources say.

In a statement, the police said the PTI chief had been discharged from a case registered in Sangjani police station and subsequently released from custody.

Speaking to journalists after the release from police custody, Barrister Gohar strongly condemned the police actions within the Parliament House premises, saying masked men stormed the parliament and arrested at least 12 of party’s lawmakers.

“This time, the CCTV footage [of the arrests] will be made public,” the PTI chief said, calling September 9 “a black day in the democratic history of Pakistan”.

He said they believe the arrests were an attack on parliament, urging the National Assembly (NA) speaker to investigate the matter.

“Our leaders forgave all the hardships they faced for the sake of the country, people, and democracy,” he said, adding: “We stayed in parliament so we could play our role.”

He also questioned whether it was a crime to prolong a rally beyond its designated timeframe.

The police, a day earlier, arrested a number of party leaders in several cases, including the reported attack on police at Chongi No 26 — which turned into a battleground as PTI workers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) clashed after the formers deviated routes leading to Sangjani, the designated venue of the public gathering.

Other party leaders who have been arrested include PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Naseem-ur-Rehman, and Zubair Khan.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister reached KP CM House safely after 7-hour absence following crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

NA speaker orders ‘release’ of PTI MNAs arrested from parliament

On the other hand, taking notice of the arrests, the NA speaker ordered Islamabad Inspector General (IG) to immediately release PTI lawmakers arrested outside lower house of parliament.

The speaker has made it clear that he will not tolerate any disrespect towards the members of the assembly and will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and security.

Speaking during Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly, Sadiq said that ‘no one will remain silent about the incident and that decisive action will be taken.’

“We will take action on last night’s incident and address it seriously,” Sadiq said, adding that he had requested all video footage to identify the responsible parties.

He further stated that, if necessary, an FIR will be filed, and those involved will be named.

Recalling previous attacks on the Parliament and Parliament Lodges, Sadiq emphasised the need for a firm stance against such violations.

“I was the Speaker during the first attack on Parliament, and we must stand firm this time,” he remarked.

Sadiq has also summoned political leaders from all parties for an urgent meeting in his chamber to discuss further steps. Ali Mohammad Khan outraged over ‘masked men’ entering parliament, calls arrests unacceptable

He also sought a report from the IG Islamabad regarding last night’s incident.

The NA Speaker, however, allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house after the police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan blasts govt for arresting party leaders

Meanwhile, heated arguments and exchange of accusations between government and opposition lawmakers were seen in the National Assembly on Tuesday following the arrest of PTI MNAs last night from the Parliament House.

In a fiery speech on the floor of the lower house on Tuesday, PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, who appeared emotionally charged, lambasted the arrests of his fellow party leaders.

“Today, I am making a case on democracy,” he said. “Last night, what happened to democracy and to this parliament. We are not in Israel, we are in Pakistan.”

Addressing NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khan said: “Your colleagues Sahibzada [Hamid Raza], Shafqat [Awan], Amir Dogar, Shiekh Waqar [Akram] and Maulana Naseem were seeking shelter in this parliament last night [when they were arrested]. Maulana Naseem was picked up from a mosque.

“While what happened on 9 May was wrong, what happened last night was 9 May for Pakistan’s democracy,” Khan said.

“This date (September 9) will be remembered in Pakistan’s history. It is filled with Liaquat Ali Khan, Bhutto’s execution, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s blood and gunshots at Imran Khan’s body.

“Last night, not from India, Israel or America but [people] from the institutions of my own country [made the arrests]. Who were those veiled people who entered [the Parliament] and took our people away?”

“This is an attack on democracy and on Pakistan’s constitution,” Khan said, before adding: “I am making a demand on behalf of the Constitution as I am in the parliament, on the basis of 250 million people, as Imran Khan’s soldier.”

“This attack is not on Imran Khan, Amir Dogar, Waqar or anyone.

“It is an attack on you,” Khan said while addressing the NA speaker, “on Shehbaz Sharif, on Bilawal Bhutto and on politics.”

Kh Asif criticizes Gandapur over mobilizing ‘Pashtun forces’ against Punjab remarks

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif delivered a strongly worded speech in the National Assembly where he criticized the recent actions and rhetoric of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and questioned PTI’s democratic credentials and condemned the party for its approach to politics.

Asif also condemned inflammatory remarks allegedly made about mobilizing Pashtun forces to attack Punjab, stating, “What will be the result if someone says to invade Punjab?” He highlighted that such statements challenge the constitutional status and unity of the country.

The defense minister expressed shock over the attack on military installations on May 9, when military targets were selected for attacks across the country. “A defense can be claimed after desecration of military targets?” Asif asked, referring to the hypocrisy of those who desecrate yet offer prayers for the fallen.

He further criticized PTI’s response to its leader’s arrest, contrasting it with the imprisonment of his own leader, whose entire family was jailed. “Their chairman is arrested, while my leader was imprisoned along with his entire family,” he said, accusing PTI members of having “sold their conscience.”

During the speech, Asif sparred with PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, accusing him of hypocrisy and recalling the imposition of Article 6 on him by the PTI government. He also accused Khan of lying after reciting religious verses.

Rana Tanveer urges opposition sit together

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extended an offer to the opposition on Tuesday, urging them to unite to strengthen parliament, democracy, and the country’s overall progress.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that this is the right time to work together for the common people’s prosperity, development, and upliftment.

Recalling events from the PTI government, he said that during the PTI sit-in, institutions like ptv and parliament were attacked. He also said the civil disobedience campaign initiated by PTI leaders, during which people were asked not to pay their bills.

The minister also recounted the incident where the doors of Maryam Nawaz’s hotel room were broken in Karachi. He said that opposition leaders were arrested on fabricated charges during the PTI government. He said that PTI founder avoided meeting opposition members in the National Assembly.

He also recalled that during that time, parliamentarians urged the PTI leadership to refrain from victimizing opponents. He expressed regret that no PTI member condemned the inappropriate language used by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a public rally.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal asserted that parliament is the supreme institution and should not be disrespected.

‘Wait till ATC’s ruling’

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also heard a habeas corpus petition, challenging the arrests of the PTI leader.

Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court on a summon notice issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The chief justice asked whereabouts of the PTI leader, to which, the IGP said he was at the anti-terrorism court. “Why didn’t the police allow the lawyers to meet Shaheen.”

Advocate Umair Baloch, petitioner and brother of Shoaib Shaheen, also complained about misconduct by the police authorities.

Judge Farooq said the Noon Village police arrested the lawyer, adding that all those who were “picked up” were formally arrested.

The judge sought documents related to the PTI leader’s arrest, with the Defence Lawyer saying who heard Shaheen provoking the workers.

Following the arguments, Aamer Farooq said that the case is currently underway in ATC. “Let’s see, what the police get – physical or judicial remand.”

“We will wait till the ATC gives a ruling on the police request,” the IHC said, adjourning the hearing till tomorrow.