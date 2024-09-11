PTI woman senator suspended over inappropriate remarks against Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday suspended PTI’s Senator Falak Naz Chitrali for two days over ‘inappropriate language’ against Senator Faisal Vawda during the heated Senate session.

The incident unfolded during the senate session with Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani in the chair. Tensions escalated when PTI senators re-entered the chamber following a walkout, and Vawda delivered a speech criticizing PTI. Falak Naz interrupted, questioning Vawda’s relevance. “What is his status, and why is he speaking?” she asked.

Vawda swiftly responded, “I don’t know you, nor your status. You are breaking the country and conspiring. You insult our mothers and sisters, and we tolerate it?”

As PTI senators continued their protest against Vawda’s remarks, government senators rallied to his defense. Vawda told PTI members, “Be patient. This is just the beginning. The institutions and government are too weak to stop your abusive language.”

Tensions further rose when Falak Naz, using inappropriate language, challenged Vawda’s right to mention the PTI leader, Imran Khan’s name. “How dare you mention our leader?” she shouted. Her remarks led to uproar from the government benches, with senators demanding an apology. “What leader?” government members shouted in response.

Vawda maintained that while he would not respond with abusive language, he demanded action against Falak Naz. “We won’t stoop to using inappropriate words, but she must apologise,” Vawda said, supported by government senators.

Senate Chairman Gillani intervened, deleting Falak Naz’s remarks from the record. However, Vawda warned, “If you delete her words, I will respond with double the abusive language.”

Despite multiple demands from government senators, including Awami National Party’s Senator Aimal Wali Khan, for an apology, Falak Naz refused. Gillani then announced that her membership would be suspended if she did not apologise.

With no apology forthcoming, Gillani suspended Falak Naz’s Senate membership for two days. Both government and opposition senators gathered around the chairman’s podium as tensions persisted in the chamber.

The session was adjourned until 3pm on September 12.