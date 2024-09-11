Boys lead the way as BISE Swat unveils Intermediate Part-II exams results

SWAT: The Swat Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Saidu Sharif on Wednesday announced the results of Intermediate Examinations part-II 2024, with Hafiza Ali emerging as the overall topper, securing 1,132 marks out of a total 1,200 marks.

According to results issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), a student of Tipu Model School and College Kabal Swat, Hafiza Ali grabbed the overall top position by securing 1,132 marks, out of 1,200, with Junaid Khan, a student of Government Degree College Mingora, got the second position with 1125 marks and Sara Ali, a student of Swat Public School & College, secured the third position with 1,121 marks.

BISES Chairman Prof Tasbeehullah and Controller Examinations Mohammad Ishaq while announcing the results said that a total of 33,977 boy and girl students participated in the Intermediate Part-II Examination 2024. “Out of which 30,555 cleared the examination with a passing percentage of 89%,” they informed.

They said that in the pre-engineering group, Muhammad Jaseer Khan, a student of Cadet College Swat, got the first position with 1061 marks, Farooq Shah, a student of Government Higher Secondary School Fatehpur Swat, got the second position with 1058 marks, and Hanzala Javed, a student of Cadet College Swat, got the third position with 1045 marks.

In computer Science Group, Farhad Khan, a student of Government Degree College Mingora, secured first position with 1081 marks, Syed Rizwan Shah, a student of Government Degree college Mingora, secured second position with 994 marks and Muneeza, a student of Govt Post Graduate Girls College, Saidu Sharif, secured third position with 990 marks.

Similarly in Humanities Group, Saifullah, a student of Government Mudassir Khan Shaheed Higher Secondary School Kabal Swat, secured the first position with 1021 marks, Sajid Zarin, a student of Government degree College Daggar Buner, secured the second position with 1006 marks and Najla Nawaz, a student of Girls Government Higher Secondary School, Chinglai Buner, secured the third position with 987 marks.

According to the results, out of a total of 32,284 boy and girl students, 20,484 candidates have been declared successful in Intermediate Part-I with a passing percentage of 63%.