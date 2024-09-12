Two laws, two systems, and two Pakistans cannot coexist, says Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has criticised the existence of a dual justice system in Pakistan, stating that “two laws, two systems, and two Pakistans cannot coexist.” He stressed the need for a single legal framework for all citizens.

Speaking at a Bar Council Associations event on Wednesday, Gandapur said, “If we do not point out wrongdoing and corrupt elements, how will we bring about reform?” He stressed that everyone should be held accountable under one law and one system.

The chief minister further stated, “We must begin with ourselves and move this country forward. We have not taken revenge on anyone, nor have we used provincial institutions for personal vendettas. We do not wish to sow hatred because it harms the nation. However, we will continue to speak out for our rights, justice, and true freedom.”

He added that the Constitution allows the people to defend their rights. “Our challenges and goals are different, but we are caught up in other distractions. Until we move past this, we cannot progress,” Gandapur remarked.

Addressing the legal community, the chief minister urged lawyers to uphold justice and truth. “The responsibility of ensuring justice rests on the legal fraternity. Support the truth, and do not defend cases against justice and merit.”

He further noted, “Nations that uphold justice are the ones that prosper. A society remains peaceful and content when individuals are confident that they will receive justice.”

Highlighting the weaknesses in the judicial system, Gandapur said, “Unfortunately, our judiciary is alarmingly weak and needs reform. The role of lawyers is crucial in this process.”

He stressed the importance of a fair system of accountability, adding that repeated violations of the Constitution stem from the absence of such a system. “Without the rule of law, we cannot move forward. Islam has provided us with a clear path and a system of accountability, which is essential for creating a just society.”

The chief minister further said, “Our religion teaches us to speak the truth, stand by what is right, and raise our voices against oppression. We must continue the struggle for the rule of law, setting aside personal and political interests.”