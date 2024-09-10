LHC reinstates Lt Gen Asim Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reinstated the appointment of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as Chairman of the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA), according to a report by a private news outlet.

The federal government’s legal team, represented by the Attorney General, had challenged a previous decision by a single-member bench of the LHC, which had nullified Afsar’s appointment as NADRA chairman.

A two-member bench of the LHC, led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, reviewed the plea and overturned the earlier verdict, restoring Afsar to his position. The court has also issued notices to the involved parties, seeking their response in the ongoing legal case.

Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as Chairman of NADRA on October 2 last year, following approval from the federal cabinet. His appointment was one of three recommendations proposed by the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet’s decision followed a selection process in which a committee shortlisted the top candidates for the post. After careful consideration, Lieutenant General Afsar was chosen for the role, replacing Tariq Malik, who had resigned after meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.