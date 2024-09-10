Kate Middleton ‘anxious’ as she announces royal return amid Harry, Meghan rift: Insider

Kate Middleton has revealed that she has entered a “new phase of recovery” as she announces royal comeback but a some sources close to the royal family has claimed that she’s feeling “anxious” about the “unpredictability” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior.

Amid reports about the Duke of Sussex’s possible return to the royal family fold, Kate and Prince William are bracing themselves for another “potential outburst.”

According to Heat Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a break from all things Sussex-related, but with Kate’s return to royal duties, they know they can’t avoid the issue forever.

While Kate is said to be still focusing on her own well-being and on her family, she is determined not to let Harry and Meghan’s antics disrupt her return to public life.

Meanwhile, Kate and William received another shock after they get to know of the growing closeness between the Sussexes and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror, “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”

“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.

“The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself – is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.”