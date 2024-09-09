Punjab govt announces major changes to class 9 and 11 syllabus

The Punjab government has approved significant changes to the educational syllabus for Class 9 and 11 students for the upcoming academic year.

This decision comes in a notification issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Education, signalling a substantial overhaul in the curriculum managed by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

The notification outlines that the PCTB has been directed to print new textbooks reflecting these changes. The revised syllabus will affect several core subjects, including English, Urdu, Islamiat, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and Computer Science.

In a notable shift, the updated curriculum for Class 10 will now include a focused study on Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s historical and cultural significance. The adjustments aim to modernize the educational content and better align it with contemporary academic standards and regional relevance.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board is expected to finalise and distribute the new textbooks in time for the start of the academic year, ensuring that students and educators are well-prepared for the updated curriculum.