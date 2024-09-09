King Charles makes big move to address Prince Andrew ‘situation’

King Charles is reportedly growing frustrated with Prince Andrew’s reluctance to vacate the Royal Lodge, despite several attempts to move him to a smaller residence. The Duke of York, who has resided at the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson since 2003, was granted a 75-year lease for a notional rent of £260,000 a year by Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the agreement, Andrew was responsible for maintaining the property.

However, following the fallout from his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles has been urging Andrew to relocate to a smaller and more fitting home. Despite repeated efforts, the Duke has refused to comply.

In a bid to expedite the move, Charles has reportedly withdrawn the £3 million a year he was privately funding for Andrew’s security at the lodge, with staff contracts set to expire in October. Andrew has now been given a deadline to vacate the property by the autumn.

According to a private news outlet, there are two remaining options for the Duke: he can either pay the security costs himself or move to a smaller royal residence. One source revealed that Andrew has been slow to accept the reality of the situation, despite the practicality of moving.

Having stepped down as a working royal in 2019, Andrew’s financial situation may not allow him to cover the security expenses. Although he receives a private allowance from King Charles, as well as his naval pension, this allowance may also be revoked if he continues to resist the move.

One of the proposed alternatives is Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom home on the Windsor estate that was previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they relocated to California. The property, recently renovated, is seen as a suitable replacement for Andrew and still benefits from Windsor estate security. However, Andrew has consistently refused to move there, even though the King has offered to continue financially supporting him if he relocates.

Insiders suggest that King Charles intends to rent out the Royal Lodge for approximately £1 million a year, as the property is in desperate need of repairs that Andrew has neglected. As pressure mounts, an insider commented that “life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke,” and it’s only a matter of time before Andrew comes to terms with the situation. The insider added that the matter could be resolved “with grace and dignity or forced upon him,” emphasizing the urgency of the issue two years into King Charles’ reign.